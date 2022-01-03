Up in 60: Dallas pastry chef baked around the world before coming home

Samantha Rush brings culinary excellence to Bishop Arts at her bakery, Rush Patisserie. Last May, a car destroyed her shop, but she is still making it work.

DALLAS — At a tucked-away kitchen in Bishop Arts, Dallas is graced with culinary excellence. Samantha Rush, the owner of Rush Patisserie, starts baking early in the morning for her customers.

“I think I’ve created a lot of food memories, which have been great,” said Rush.

From never working a day in the kitchen, Rush applied and was accepted into California’s Culinary Academy. That’s where she found her love for baking.

“I had a knack for it,” she said.

She decided to pursue that passion and enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. It led her to career as a pastry chef at major casinos in Las Vegas.

Eventually, Rush wanted to open her own business. She moved back to Dallas, where she went to school, and opened Rush Patisserie in Deep Ellum for two years. Rush moved her business to Bishop Arts.

Then her store was destroyed on one of the busiest week’s she’s had since the pandemic started.

“May 5th, a Range Rover drove into the bakery,” said Rush.

Instead of panicking, Rush knew she had to make it work. She found a commissary kitchen nearby and continued to bake. She shifted her focus to catering, while still baking for local shops and people.