Unresponsive student at North Texas middle school revived by Narcan

"Students in the classroom that witnessed the incident were removed immediately and received support from our crisis counselors," read the letter to parents.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLLTON, Texas — A student at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton, Texas, was treated in a classroom for a possible opioid overdose on Tuesday, according to a letter sent home to parents

The letter stated the student "was unresponsive in class."

"I'm just a little disappointed and a little sad," said Jaiden Green, a ninth grader who once attended Perry Middle School. "You just hear it left and right. I guess some people get peer pressured into doing it,"

This marks the second apparent overdose at a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD campus in recent weeks. Three students died and six were hospitalized since September of fentanyl overdoses.

Green told WFAA that the district has held talks in the auditorium to discuss drugs, especially fentanyl.

"Most kids they just brush it off after the thing is over they say 'they dont care or they can't stop them,'" Green said.

It is unclear what caused the student to be unresponsive.

In the letter to parents, it stated that Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, was used to help revive the student.

One parent told WFAA that the student who is now being treated is an eighth grader.

"Students in the classroom that witnessed the incident were removed immediately and received support from our crisis counselors," read the letter.

WFAA has reached out to the district for comment and is awaiting a response.

In the letter, the district reminded parents and students about the dangers of fentanyl and that, "if you see or hear something say something."