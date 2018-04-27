Another attack on Dallas Police…Barbara Bush passes…the Cosby verdict… the NFL Draft… lots of news in the past 10 days, but one story that seems to have been lost in all this is the horrible attack on a young girl in west Fort Worth.

She’s just 13 a newcomer to this country, walking to her school bus stop last week, when a man attacked her in broad daylight.

This was in the Las Vegas Trial neighborhood in west Fort Worth, a neighborhood scuffling with crime and drugs.

Somehow after a very difficult struggle, she managed to get away, get to her school bus where the driver, seeing her beaten and bloodied quickly called 911.

But the teenager’s injuries are so horrific, though the attack happened last week, she was still in the hospital this week, still listed in critical condition.

That’s kept Fort Worth police from having a lengthy discussion with her about what happened. The search for her attacker…continues.

The only real lead they have could come from this man, seen walking in the area about the time of the attack.

He’s not a suspect but he might have seen something, so police want to talk with him.

There is one bit of good news in all of this.

The whole thing has upset some of the Las Vegas Trail area residents. Many are now out patrolling the streets before, during, and after school.

If there’s one thing criminals don’t like, it’s nosy neighbors. Nosy neighbors are crimefighters, and if they can help police track down this attacker, nosy neighbors are heroes.

If you can help, call Fort Worth Police.

