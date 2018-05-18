You may have missed the story out of East Hanover, New Jersey last week about the high school that in trying to be inclusive, changed school policy and decided everybody who went out for the cheerleading squad, would be on the cheerleading squad.

Apparently, they had the traditional try-outs first. Someone didn’t make the cut, went home and complained to their parents. Parents complained to school officials, now...everybody cheers.

I get that young children -- say, early elementary school, first learning a sport or activity need a trophy or pat on the back for participating, showing improvement. No one wants kids that young to feel left out, but it’s got to stop as they get older.

If the alternative is to reward every teenager who signs up, as in this case, then, let’s make everybody the valedictorian. Let’s rotate everybody through the first-string football team, the top-level band, the student council.

At the high school level, even junior high, competition -- tough competition for the highest awards or positions is an absolute necessity.

Imagine, walking into your office tomorrow after putting in countless extra hours on a project, adding your ideas, coordinating people working on it, shepherding it to perfection... only to be told that everybody’s going to get the promotion and the raise you deserve for bringing it to fruition?

There’s nothing wrong with good, fair competition, it inspires. It teaches hard work and dedication. I want American youngsters to be ready to compete with anyone on the planet that takes work... practice...dedication…competition.

