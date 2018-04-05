“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

That's a quote from Kanye West this week. It's part of an interview that has generated much controversy.

Mr. West is famous. Very famous.

Before this week, some, including Mr. West himself, labeled him a genius.

He has recently attracted unfair criticism for his tweets in support of President Donald Trump, but, like him or not, Kanye West has a right to publicly support anyone he wants.

However, I’m not quite sure where he learned his history.

Clearly Hollywood has had some influence. He says he’s watched a lot of “slave movies” and he’s tired of being reminded about slavery. He’d rather see Michael Jordan on the $20 bill than Harriet Tubman.

Of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X he said, “Certain icons are just too far in the past and not relatable and that’s what makes them safe.”

Mr. West later clarified his slavery remarks, tweeting, “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved ... They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut. Kanye vs the media is modern day Willie Linch (sic) theory … They hung the most powerful in order to force fear into the others.”

Sometimes the powerful but uninformed hang themselves.

You see, celebrity and name recognition are not synonymous with knowledge or wisdom.

Google my last name with its unusual spelling - Civil War, the small rural Alabama County from which my father’s family comes and the Confederate Army uniform of Capt.Burwell Boykin McCaa - whose family very likely owned my family - pops up.

I seriously doubt my forbearers, or for that matter Capt. McCaa, thought their enslavement to have been something they chose.

Perhaps rather than watching movies, Mr. West might better serve himself by reading books on the subject, books by slave themselves.

By the way, you’ll find them in the non-fiction section.

You can comment on Facebook here.

© 2018 WFAA