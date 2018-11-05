We speak often about the boundless love of Mothers, in the last week, perfect examples, in a pair of WFAA Originals.

Kevin Reece and photographer Brandon Mowry introduced us to mothers behind Bars, who, as part of “The Storybook Project” get a chance, with good behavior, to record a CD of themselves reading a book and having that cd sent to their kids.

These women are criminals, incarcerated for serious offenses like selling drugs, and manslaughter.

They are also mothers...who, through tears… don’t just read the book, but tell their children, home growing up without them, they miss them and are sorry for having made bad choices, for not being there for them.

Bad behavior got them here. Maintaining good behavior for the sake of their child gives them a chance to connect.

In Jason Whitely and Photographer Taylor Lumsden’s tale about the power of music in medicine, we learned about Linsye Harman, who 17 weeks into her pregnancy discovered she had leukemia, which the doctors told her could be beaten if Linsye would terminate her pregnancy.

Easy decision. She told them no. She gave up her life for a child she never had a chance to meet.

Someday Berkley, born healthy will hear the story of one mother’s Love.

It’s a strange thing a Mother’s love…beyond logic…reason.

I’ll bet on every death row in America, you a can find at least one mom...who, though convinced of her child’s guilt, would still give her own life to save her child.

Certainly, not every mom is perfect, but this weekend, nearly all are worthy of praise.

