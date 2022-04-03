'Texans supporting Ukraine': Prayer vigil for Ukraine held in Sundance Square in Fort Worth

Natalia Hayes organized the vigil at the Fort Worth landmark with the help of other Ukrainian natives living in the Lone Star State.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Ukrainian girl is among the voices in North Texas asking for support as her country comes under attack by Russian armed forces.

Ukrainian residents living in North Texas invited everyone and anyone to Sundance Square for a Friday night prayer vigil.

Natalia Hayes served as the Ukraine event organizer in Fort Worth after a successful event recently in Dallas.

Hayes said, "We just invite our friends and families and American friends and Russian friends and every everybody who just supported Ukraine."

Hayes organized the vigil at the Fort Worth landmark with the help of other Ukrainian natives living in the Lone Star State. All of them have been in contact with family and friends still in Ukraine. Some of their family and friends, if not most, have fled their homes.

As part of the vigil Hayes and others tied blue and yellow ribbons around the square. Several of the participants waived the Ukrainian flag. A Ukrainian choir provided music for the vigil. Organizers made arrangements for blue and yellow lights to light up the square during the Ukrainian national anthem.

"We just asking people to pray with us so our relatives still alive live there and they survive through this war because it's active shooter," said Hayes. "It's active fire. It's active bombing there."

Fort Worth resident Debbie McClendon and her mother, Maureen Daugherty, showed Ukraine some love with their sign. They made sure it included the words "Texans Supporting Ukraine" next to the country's flag. Their support even this far away will make a difference because there are people in Ukraine who will eventually see video of the Fort Worth prayer vigil.

McClendon is mostly touched about the innocent women and children coming under threat and caught up in the conflict.

"We want them to know we're here to support them and whatever we can do to help the Ukrainian people," said McClendon.

Iryna Brochu is a native of Ukraine who has been constantly in touch with family and friends back home. She explained how videos of events like the vigil offer encouragement to the people of Ukraine.

"Sending these videos, sending these gatherings and all these things," said Brochu. "You know, I receive voice messages from people crying and being grateful that they see that the world is here in them."