DALLAS — Uber Technologies Inc. wants to try out a new pricing plan in Dallas.

Uber will roll out a new experiment for its scooters that aims to vary pricing based on past usage, Travis Considine, spokesman for the company said in a statement.

Prices will shift based on historical demand in Dallas for about two months.

At times – and in places where demand has been historically low – prices will drop for the “Jump” brand. In places where usage has been high, prices will rise.

Uber, which is also doing the experiment in Tampa, is set to nudge prices up or down 15 cents a minute.

Scooters have become a familiar sight in the Dallas region as locals embrace the alternative form of transportation. The mobile devices hit the streets last year with Bird and Lyft also offering similar services.

For Uber, it’s another effort in Dallas as the city gets more attention from the ride-sharing provider.

The San Francisco-based company is adding a hub in Dallas that could eventually have about 3,000 employees. For a look at the company's new office near the Deep Ellum neighborhood, see the gallery at the top of this story.

In addition, next month Uber is set to begin gathering data for mapping in Dallas, the first step toward potential self-driving tests.

Ahead of the shift, Uber is giving users advance warning so they have time to plan. Also, a message in the app saying prices are higher or lower will be shown to affected riders before they book a ride.

“To help avoid future across the board price hikes, we are experimenting with a transparent and flexible pricing approach,” Considine said.

Plans for a scooter effort in Dallas went public late last year. At the time, only three other cities had such a service. The company acquired Jump in 2018.

