TxDOT receives $50M grant to improve I-35

Senator John Cornyn said this federal grant will be used for sectors of Interstate 35 in Texas, Oklahoma and Chickasaw Nation.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Texas Senator John Cornyn announced on Friday that the Texas Department of Transportation was awarded a $50 million federal grant to make improvements to nearly 7.4 miles of Interstate 35 across Texas, Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grants program, Cornyn said.

The Republican senator said the project includes:

Widening the interstate;

Modernizing the corridor design by flattening curves;

Replacing northbound and southbound bridges with wider and higher structures over the Red River;

Updating the frontage roads;

Installing a fixed concrete barrier in the median;

Adding retaining walls and culverts;

Installing intelligent transportation systems improvements, including dynamic message signs;

Adding pedestrian elements, and;

Converting an interchange

Senator Cornyn also said in a statement he's proud to have supported this grant and he is looking forward to see the impact the project will have on travelers in North Texas.

Cornyn said the population in Texas is growing and "as more people travel around our state, it's important our infrastructure is able to meet local demand."