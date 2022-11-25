The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans.

Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.

Watkins allegedly sold the account information to Destane Glass, 20, and others who used a number of tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars.

Glass used the money to buy a home, expensive cars, and other lavish items investigators say.

On November 17, Watkins was taken into custody in the 3200 block of Sandra Drive.

After investigators interviewed her, she was charged with 175 counts of Identity Theft and was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center without bond.

On Tuesday, investigators and agents took Glass into custody in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve. She was charged with 65 counts of Identity Theft and was also booked into the Caddo Correctional Center following interviews with investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.