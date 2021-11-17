2 men found fatally shot in separate crashes in Dallas and Garland, police say

There was no apparent connection between the incidents, which happened hours apart in Dallas and Garland.

DALLAS — Police are investigating two homicides in Dallas and Garland where the victims crashed in two separate car wrecks Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Dallas incident

The first happened about 8:30 p.m. in southern Dallas in the 7200 block of Forest Parkway, where Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car accident.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the victim, identified as James Obeng, 46, suffered a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

Obeng was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. Investigators did not yet know if there were any witnesses to the incident and there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detective Frank Serra via email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Garland incident

The Garland incident happened several hours later, about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of Rosewood Hills Drive where officers found a Nissan Altima had flipped over.

The driver, who was unconscious, had been shot, according to a police news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

More information about what happened was not yet available. Police said detectives are investigating his death as a murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.