DALLAS — Authorities are searching for two teens who they say were involved in a deadly shooting early this month.

According to Dallas police, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 2, Darrion Allen, 19 and Kam’Ron Leeks, 17, shot and killed 47-year-old Anthony Lee Ross.

Detectives say Ross was found lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds near the 6100 block of Concerto Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen and Leeks to contact Det. D. Chaney at 214-671-3650. Please refer to case number 001297-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads up to an arrest or indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers or using the iWatch Dallas app.

