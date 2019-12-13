MESQUITE, Texas — Two teens have been arrested in connection with an altercation at a Mesquite mall.

On Thursday, Mesquite police confirmed two 16-year-olds have been identified for "taking part in a riot" and will face charges.

The altercation occurred on Nov. 23 at the Town East Mall in Mesquite and involved eight to 10 people, police say.

The suspects ran from the mall before police officers could arrive.

Detectives say during the altercation, the suspects threw trashcans and chairs at each other.

Many shoppers told WFAA they thought there was an active shooter inside because of the noise and chaos.

Mall security confirmed it is part of safety protocol to place the mall on lockdown anytime a disturbance occurs.

