Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged with assault bodily injury.

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police have issued a warrant for aggravated assault for the third suspect, 19-year-old Jay Powell of Fort Worth, but he is not yet in custody.

Jeremiah Powell and Marshall are being held at the Collin County Detention Center, with a $60,000 bond and a $160,000 bond respectively.

Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway.

Four juveniles were selling chocolate bars inside the restaurant when they were asked to leave by management, police said. Witnesses said the children were upset because nobody was buying the candy and became angry.

The children were escorted out of the restaurant and allegedly threw things around as they left. That's when police said three adults came in and began to argue with the manager and a customer who was assisting the manager in escorting the juveniles.

Plano police said the adults began to attack the manager and struck him with a hard object.

The manager had a broken arm and was taken to the hospital, along with the customer who had originally stepped in to help. Both were released, police said.

The manager, 27-year-old Waldo Montano, suffered injuries to his head and walked away with a fractured arm.

"It all escalated so quickly--it was out of my control," Montano said. "I didn't think kicking these kids out would end up with me getting hit in the head with a steel bar or getting beaten up."