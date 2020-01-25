DALLAS — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night in southwest Dallas.

Around 9:45 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call near the 100 block of South Tatum Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who was injured with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim told detectives that he had gotten into an argument with the two suspects, who he knew.

The victim told police he left the area but then returned a short time later. During the second encounter, he allegedly got into a car accident with the two teens.

At that point, Destin Bailey, 19, and Christian Mireles, 17, fired shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim drove away and called 911. He was then transported to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The two suspects were located shortly after the alleged shooting.

Bailey and Mireles both face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both remain in custody in lieu of a $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

