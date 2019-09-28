Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident shortly after noon on Saturday, Fort Worth police say.

The crash, which also involved another motorcycle and another vehicle, happened around EB State Hwy 183/ NB State Hwy 360 near the Amon Carter Field Runway.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released at this time, and it's unclear what caused the accident.

No other injuries were reported and no other information is known about the victims at this time.

