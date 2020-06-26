Two people killed after a vehicle overturns in eastern Dallas, officials say

Two other patients were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, deputies confirm.

DALLAS — Dallas County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in the eastbound service road of Highway 80 near the Sunnyvale exit.

Officials say one of the vehicles was overturned when they arrived at the crash scene.

According to the sheriff's office, one person died on the scene and another was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.

Two other patients were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, deputies confirmed.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. Authorities say they are still investigating.

