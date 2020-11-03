Two people have died after a car crashed and caught fire overnight Wednesday in Far East Dallas, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 10100 block of Ferguson Road, according to officials.

The driver of the car was heading north on the road at the time. Police said they hit the center median of the road before the front of the car collided into a light pole that had a concrete base.

The car caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Both the driver and a passenger in the front seat died at the scene, according to police.

Officers at the scene said they were unsure what had caused the car to initially hit the median.

