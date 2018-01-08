Two men being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Johnson County escaped Tuesday afternoon but have since been captured, authorities said.

The men scaled a fence in the recreation yard at the Prairieland Dentention Center in Alvarado about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Carl Rusnok, a spokesman for ICE.

One was arrested about three hours later, while the second fugitive was taken into custody about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Neither men have been convicted for violent crimes, Rusnok said.

