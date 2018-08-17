ARLINGTON, Texas – Two men were taken to the hospital with “minor” injuries after an explosion in the kitchen of a bar at the new Texas Live! entertainment venue in Arlington.

An Arlington Fire Department spokesperson told WFAA an overheated can of cooking spray was the likely cause of the explosion at the Miller Tavern and Beer Garden.

The explosion happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Texas Live! opened to the public Aug. 9 while the Rangers were in New York for a series with the Yankees. The team returned home this week, testing the chops of the entertainment district adjacent to the stadium as a pregame destination.

First pitch of the Rangers’ Thursday night home game against the Angels was at 7:05 p.m., less than 20 minutes after the reported explosion.

© 2018 WFAA