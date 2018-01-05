Two Granbury High School students drowned at the Wheeler Branch Reservoir near Glen Rose on Monday, officials said.

The Granbury school district posted on Facebook about the deaths Monday evening, saying the incident "was not school-related."

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed the drownings. The Wheeler Branch Reservoir is in neighboring Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, were flown to a hospital in Fort Worth, where they were pronounced dead, according to a Texas Game Warden spokesperson.

More details were not yet available.

Counselors, administrators and local ministers were available for students at the school Monday evening and Tuesday during school.

