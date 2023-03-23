Fossil Rim Wildlife Center welcomes two baby giraffes within a month

Both of the giraffes can be seen on a tour at the wildlife center in Glen Rose.

GLEN ROSE, Texas — The month of March has been a time of celebration at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center!

The conservation facility in Glen Rose, Texas, welcomed not one but TWO new baby giraffes to kick off spring this year.

According to the facility, mother giraffe Snorgie gave birth on Saturday, March 4, just before 7 p.m. It's the first calf for the facility's new bull named Mananasi.

"The hoofstock intern, Madison Jayes, and I observed from afar while Snorgie was in active labor for just under two hours. As an experienced dam, Snorgie immediately started grooming the calf and encouraging it to stand,” Fossil Rim Curator of Hoofstock Molly Shea said in a statement.

Snorgie's calf was named Waffles.

And just two weeks later on March 19, the facility welcomed another calf -- this time from mother Nettie.

The wildlife center said this newest calf hasn't been named yet but is "doing well and enjoying hanging out with Waffles."