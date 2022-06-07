High school students helping organize 'March For Our Lives' event in Frisco over gun violence

"Just because I have not personally experienced something catastrophic, doesn't mean I can't understand the weight of those actions," said Sannvi Mukkara.

FRISCO, Texas — Shivani Jayaraj and Saanvi Mukkara only met only three months ago. Now, the Independence High School students from Frisco are putting their heads together to pull off a rally.

Mukkara, an 11th grader, and Jayaraj, a 10th grader, both share a passion for advocacy.

"Especially since this issue has impacted youth more than other issues have. We think it's really important we have something to say about it," said Mukkara.

They are organizing a March For Our Lives event through Main Street in Frisco on Saturday, June 11, to raise awareness of gun violence in schools. It was a discussion between friends that started two days after the tragic shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

"Just because I have not personally experienced something catastrophic, doesn't mean I can't understand the weight of those actions," said Mukkara.

Their focus is on schools. Jayaraj told WFAA it is a non-political event. Organizers said it is chance for the youth to say they have a voice too.

"She had tornado drills, now we have active shooter drills. The fact that that's the difference over 20 years is terrifying, " said Jayaraj, recalling a conversation about schools with a city council member.

The march in Frisco will start from city hall at 12 p.m. Saturday. Mukkara and Jayaraj expect counter-protests, and even backlash in the days leading up to the event.

"We've already gotten it. I've gotten hate from high schoolers," said Jayaraj.

They stress they're not advocating any one policy. But they are advocating for themselves and their right to be in safe schools.

"You're free to criticize us, but I'd like to see what you've done," posed Mukkara to critics.

