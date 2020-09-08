Two fatal accidents reported overnight in Dallas

Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital, police said.

Dallas police reported two separate fatal car accidents overnight.

The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Camp Wisdom Road and North Clark Road.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was speeding on the northbound lane of Clark Road when she hit another vehicle. That caused the second vehicle to hit a third car that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Clark Road and West Camp Wisdom Road.

The woman who allegedly caused the crash left the car and ran away from the scene, along with the passengers inside her car, police said.

The person in the vehicle the woman hit was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in that same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, according to police.

The second accident, reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 153600 block of North Central Expressway, involved a motorcycle and a broken-down truck.

Police say a 58-year-old man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle in the northbound lanes of Central Expressway when he hit a wrecked and overturned Chevy Trailblazer in the inside lane near Spring Valley Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died because of his injuries, officials said.