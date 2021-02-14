Two displaced after house fire in Fort Worth, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have displaced following a house fire in Fort Worth Saturday night, the fire department said.
Around 9 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said multiple calls came in concerning a house fire in the 4300 block of Fairlane Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.
Around 9:15 p.m., a second-alarm was requested. Shortly after, firefighters were ordered out of the home when they reported seeing low hanging wires, and the floor being completely burned through, officials said.
Around 9:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Officials said the two people who escaped the home will be assisted by the RedCross.
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.