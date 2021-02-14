Two displaced after house fire in Fort Worth, officials say

The two residents who escaped will be assisted by the RedCross, the Fort Worth Fire Department says.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have displaced following a house fire in Fort Worth Saturday night, the fire department said.

Around 9 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said multiple calls came in concerning a house fire in the 4300 block of Fairlane Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Around 9:15 p.m., a second-alarm was requested. Shortly after, firefighters were ordered out of the home when they reported seeing low hanging wires, and the floor being completely burned through, officials said.

Around 9:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Officials said the two people who escaped the home will be assisted by the RedCross.