x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Two dead and three injured after head-on crash in Dallas, suspect at large

Sources tell WFAA the two people killed were teenagers.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Two people are dead, and three others are injured after a crash caused by a driver going the wrong way in the Far North Dallas area on Friday night, police said.

Police said they responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road, near Spring Valley and Coit roads.

According to police, investigators believe a pickup truck was going south in the northbound lane of Esperanza Road when it struck an SUV head-on.

Police said two people were transported to a hospital, where they died. Three others were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify which vehicles the victims were inside.

According to police, a suspect fled the crash scene and is currently at large. Additional details were not immediately released.

Sources told WFAA the two victims who died were teenagers.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas ISD softball coach trumpets national anthem before every home game