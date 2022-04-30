Police: Two dead and three injured after head-on crash in Dallas, suspect at large

Sources tell WFAA the two people killed were teenagers.

DALLAS — Two people are dead, and three others are injured after a crash caused by a driver going the wrong way in the Far North Dallas area on Friday night, police said.

Police said they responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road, near Spring Valley and Coit roads.

According to police, investigators believe a pickup truck was going south in the northbound lane of Esperanza Road when it struck an SUV head-on.

Police said two people were transported to a hospital, where they died. Three others were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify which vehicles the victims were inside.

According to police, a suspect fled the crash scene and is currently at large. Additional details were not immediately released.