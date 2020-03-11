Two dead, one hospitalized after Fort Worth shooting on Monday

Police found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds when arriving to the 6200 block of Topsail Dr. Two of these people later died at the hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people are dead and one remains hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Worth on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The department's northwest division officers went to the 6200 block of Topsail Dr. in reference to a shooting call. This street is between Boat Wind Road and Spritsail Lane, northwest of Saginaw.

Officers found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to police. The two men were taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive their injuries and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The female victim was taken to another hospital for medical treatment and is expected to survive her injuries.