Two people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Fort Worth motel, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35W near Seminary Drive, police records show.
The shooting occurred in a room at the motel.
Police have not yet released details on what happened.
