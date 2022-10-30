Two Dallas police officers struck by a car on Dallas North Tollway overnight, police say

The officers, who were assisting a stalled car on the tollway, were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, officials say. They've since been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured by their own squad car after it was struck by another vehicle and pushed into them along the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. overnight, officers responded to an assist call on the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway and were helping with a stalled car along the side of the road, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, an oncoming vehicle then collided with their parked squad car, which was then pushed into two officers with the North Central Division of the Dallas Police Department.

One officer was struck in the arm and the second was struck in the leg, police said.

Although both officers were transported to a local hospital, neither injury was reported to be serious and both officers were released from the hospital a few hours later, police said.