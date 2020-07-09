Two Dallas County residents die of West Nile virus, health officials say

They were the county's first reported West Nile deaths of 2020.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported the first and second West Nile virus deaths of 2020 Sunday.

The first reported death was a 63-year-old from the 75215 ZIP code of Dallas. The second reported death was an 88-year-old from the 75227 ZIP code of Dallas. Both had been diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND), according to DCHHS.

DCHHS also reported the fifth West Nile infection for Dallas County in 2020 Sunday. That person is a 75-year-old from the 75062 ZIP code of Irving and was also diagnosed with WNND.

So far in 2020, there have been seven reported human cases of West Nile and two deaths in Dallas County since tracking began.

DCHHS said that mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile in Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Hutchins, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park.

DCHHS director Dr. Philip Huang said all residents should practice "the Four Ds":