Two children hospitalized in Fort Worth after lightning strikes tree, officials say

The two children were taken to Cook Children's in critical condition.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two children who were playing outside Wednesday evening have been hospitalized after lightning struck a nearby tree, officials in Fort Worth said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to Iron Ridge Drive, near West Risinger Road and Interstate 35W, around 6:30 p.m.

According to the department, two school-aged children were playing in their front yard when lightning struck a nearby tree, causing them to be hit by an energy shock.

Neighbors and a close family friend told WFAA the boys' ages were 13 and 7.

The yard they were playing in wasn't theirs but belonged to a family friend.

"It doesn't appear at this time that they were physically struck by the lightning but in close enough proximity to the tree that the electrical charge took them both down to the ground according to neighbors who witnessed it," the fire department told WFAA.

Both children were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center and were listed in critical condition, according to officials. The fire department said both of them were responsive while in the ambulance.

A family friend, the owner of the yard the boys were playing in, told WFAA the pair are doing fine and are expected to recover.