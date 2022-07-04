Two arts festivals kick off in downtown Fort Worth

The long-standing Main Street Arts Festival and the first-ever Fort Worth Arts Fair are happening between Thursday and Sunday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s a big week for downtown Fort Worth.

After a two-year hiatus the Main Street Arts Festival is back for its 37th year since its founding.

The festival, which runs from the courthouse to the convention center, kicked things off on Thursday. It features food, live music, and the works of more than 200 artists from across the country.

There are a few additions to the festival this year, including three new stages and TCC’s family-friendly Makers Zone.

Through the years, the festival has attracted tens of thousands of attendees.

Headliners include South African Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Jonathan Butler, soulful Southern singer/songwriter Tanner Usrey, Texas singer/songwriting powerhouse Josh Weathers, jazz vocalist Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield, Latin rock band Del Castillo, Fort Worth’s own Grady Spencer & The Work, and multiple performances from multimedia troupe Squonk Opera with ‘Hand to Hand!.’

This year, there are two arts festivals happening within steps of each other.

For the first year, the Fort Worth Arts Fair will be held in Sundance Square. It showcases local artists. Every hour on the hour, a local or regional musician will take the stage.

Thursday, Stephenville, TX residents Shawna Glasgow and Heidi Westbrook drove an hour to attend both festivals.

“I’ve been ready for it to come back around,” Glasgow said.

“We took off work, we planned ahead like a vacation day, and came shopping,” Westbrook said.

Michael Hayes, a glass artist from North Carolina, said he looked forward to bringing his artwork to Fort Worth.

“It’s a really fun place to be,” Hayes said. “It’s way busier today. Usually, Thursday is pretty slow and the crowds are out already, so hopefully that continues through the weekend.”

Ruth Meharg, deputy director of the new Fort Worth Art Fair, said she believes there was a need to showcase art from Fort Worth talent.

“Fort Worth artists will feel like they’re represented here in downtown,” Meharg said.

While the dueling art festivals sparked some controversy, Meharg sees the two events as positive.

“I see it as complimentary. I think that what Main Street has to offer is great, and I think that what we have to offer is not competing with them but is just showcasing,” Meharg said.

The Fort Worth Art Fair will include a music lineup headlined by Grammy Award-winning country music artist Clint Black, jazz vocalist Catherine Russell with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller, acclaimed pianist Shelly Berg, guitarist Dean Parks, bassist Nathan East, and drummer Gregg Field, Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander, and Grammy Award-winning R&B and jazz singer Ledisi.

Jay Downie, director of the long-standing Main Street Arts Festival told WFAA he saw no issue with both festivals happening simultaneously.