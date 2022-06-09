Two arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 5-year-old and teen in Fort Worth, police say

A 16-year-old and a 21-year-old were each charged with capital murder for the incident on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people have been arrested in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 5-year-old and a teenager in a Fort Worth neighborhood over a week ago, police said.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that a 16-year-old male and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson were taken into custody over the Labor Day weekend and charged with capital murder.

The incident in question happened in broad daylight on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive in the northern area of Fort Worth, near Bailey Boswell Road and Saginaw Boulevard.

Police said three shooting victims were found at the location. Two of them -- Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17 -- died from their injuries. An 18-month-old was also injured.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects drove by the home and started firing at the victims who were in the front yard. The suspects then drove away.

Just over a week after the incident, police said they worked with the U.S. Marshal Service to make the two arrests in connection to the double homicide.

"The FWPD Homicide Unit has been working tirelessly to investigate all leads and, most importantly, find the persons responsible for these murders," Fort Worth PD said in a statement.

Further details such as a motive for the shooting were not immediately released as the investigation continues.