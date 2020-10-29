x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Local News

Investigation underway after 2 men shot, killed Sunday in Fort Worth

Homicide detectives have not stated if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of two men that occurred Sunday in Fort Worth.

Authorities said one of the men was "accidentally shot" by a passenger who was in a vehicle with him near the 8000 block of N. Beach St. 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Cameryn Blake Burk.

Fort Worth police said the second victim was shot and killed near the 1500 block of Homan Ave. 

According to officials, 18-year-old Michael Joseph Hanes-White was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

At this time it's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with either shooting. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles

 