Investigation underway after 2 men shot, killed Sunday in Fort Worth

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of two men that occurred Sunday in Fort Worth.
Authorities said one of the men was "accidentally shot" by a passenger who was in a vehicle with him near the 8000 block of N. Beach St.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Cameryn Blake Burk.
Fort Worth police said the second victim was shot and killed near the 1500 block of Homan Ave.
According to officials, 18-year-old Michael Joseph Hanes-White was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
At this time it's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with either shooting.
