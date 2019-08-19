This story has been updated throughout.

All lost electrical power is now restored in northeast Texas after Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative transmission grid issues Sunday night resulted in power outages for more than 100,000 people around 6 p.m., according to TVEC.

"All TVEC circuits affected by this outage have been restored at this time," TVEC wrote on its website. "If your power has not come back on, please report your outage at 800-967-9324.

The outage covered a big swath of land and included areas from Kaufman to Frankston.

TVEC was cleared to start restoring power tot he area around 8 p.m.

