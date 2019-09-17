DALLAS — Staff Sergeant Homer Hogues returned to his Dallas home on Monday. It was a big celebration.

Last December, he was in and out of the hospital. With all his medical needs, he moved into a nursing home.

At the home in July, he spoke to WFAA about his memories as a Tuskegee Airman. He is the last known surviving member in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the conversation, he said he wished to return home and spend his remaining days with his wife.

After the story aired, more than $27,000 was raised on his GoFundMe page.

United Way of Tarrant County used its TXServes — North Texas program to coordinate efforts. Hogues' home was remodeled to fit a wheelchair lift. Several organizations pitched in. Cowtown Warriors purchased and modified a wheelchair accessible van.

In total, the organizations put together $61,000 of donated supplies and labor to help the veteran.

Hogues had a big smile on his face as the van pulled into the driveway of his home.

"I feel wonderful to be able to come back home," he said. "I think it's lovely."

His wife of 72 years waited by the door for him. A crowd of friends, family and donors were there to welcome him back.

"I didn't know that many people cared about me, but I thank them, thank them, thank them from the bottom of my heart," Hogues said.

