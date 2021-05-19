Galleria hosting Turtle Creek Chorale in June for first post-pandemic performances

The performances accompany STRONGER, an exhibit from the chorale.

The Turtle Creek Chorale will make its return to in-person performances with two concerts at Galleria Dallas in early June. These will be the first in-person concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The performances accompany STRONGER, an exhibit from the chorale that goes to the heart of its mission, which the chorale says is to entertain, educate, unite and inspire.

More than 50 of the choir’s members will perform.

The exhibit will be at Galleria Dallas from June 4 through June 30 across from the Apple store. The performances take place June 5 at 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Level I across from Tiffany.

Now in its 41st year, Turtle Creek Chorale got its start in 1980, when a group of 30 men stood onstage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. That group has now grown to more than 250 dues-paying members who contribute more than 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances and community outreach.

Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences but also at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic. The chorale also once performed before Queen Elizabeth II.

The group is the most recorded male chorus in the world with 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries.

“While our fortieth season was not what we expected, we had time to examine who we were as a member of the community,” said artistic director Sean Baugh. “Turtle Creek Chorale has a responsibility to be an outspoken member of the Dallas arts community. This exhibit will get the message of our mission out there, and we’re thrilled to be performing in-person again.”

“We’re so excited to work with the men of Turtle Creek Chorale. They’re such a big part of our local arts scene that we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help them spread their message,” said Megan Townsend, the director of marketing for Galleria Dallas.

What: Turtle Creek Chorale’s STRONGER exhibit, performances

When: June 4-30. Performances are at 11 a.m. and noon June 5.

Where: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240.