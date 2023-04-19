Truck on fire under bridge on State Highway 114 in Irving

TXDOT camera footage shows the truck in flames letting off black smoke from beneath the bridge.

IRVING, Texas — First responders are currently responding to a truck in flames beneath a bridge on State Highway 114 in Irving, at MacArthur Boulevard.

A TxDOT spokesperson said it's not known when the lanes near the accident will be reopening, and that any damage will be assessed as the scene clears.

Little is known about the fire at this point. Click here to see a map of current traffic.

FIRE AFTERMATH:

Emergency Responders cleaning up after a

Vehicle Fire in Irving where Irving FD firefighters worked to contain the flames on eastbound 114 at PGBT. @wfaa @Irvingfire1 pic.twitter.com/bkd6W37R97 — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) April 19, 2023