
Local News

Truck on fire under bridge on State Highway 114 in Irving

TXDOT camera footage shows the truck in flames letting off black smoke from beneath the bridge.
Credit: TXDOT

IRVING, Texas — First responders are currently responding to a truck in flames beneath a bridge on State Highway 114 in Irving, at MacArthur Boulevard.

TxDOT camera footage shows the truck in flames, letting off black smoke beneath a bridge. 

A TxDOT spokesperson said it's not known when the lanes near the accident will be reopening, and that any damage will be assessed as the scene clears.

Little is known about the fire at this point. Click here to see a map of current traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

