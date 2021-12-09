Live updates: Houston's bayous in good shape ahead of tropical storm; More schools close

The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts are expected later in the day Monday and through early Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf and is expected to have a significant impact in Southeast Texas.

In Houston, we can expect the heaviest rainfall and flood threat on Monday and Tuesday with gusty winds as well.

LATEST WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas bringing rain to the Texas coast

Monday, September 13 updates:

11:30 a.m. — The Houston Zoo is closed early today and the entire day tomorrow. In addition, Katy ISD has announced closures. View the school closure details here

11:20 a.m. — Here's a look at White Oak Bayou right now from Reporter Jason Miles

10:35 a.m. — Another school update: The follow districts just announced impacted schedules/classes due to the tropical storm: Galena Park ISD, Waller ISD, CyFair ISD, Tomball ISD, Dayton ISD, Houston ISD and Sheldon ISD. View the details here

10:30 a.m. — You can watch the latest video update from Meteorologists Chita Crat and Tim Pandajis here:

10:30 a.m. — From the Texas Division of Emergency Management: "The Texas State Operations Center (SOC) is activated at Level 2 (Escalated Response) as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast. Please take a moment to plan for flash flooding: Get to higher ground; Do not drive into water; Heed Local Warnings"

10:02 a.m. — From Houston ISD: "Due to inclement weather, all after-school activities and sporting events are cancelled today Monday, Sept 13. Schools and buildings should not be accessed after 5 p.m. on Monday, September 13. In addition, in-person and virtual classes are canceled on Tuesday, Sept.14. All HISD offices and schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. Students will not need to make up the missed school day." View school closures here

10 a.m. — Meteorologist Tim Pandajis has a quick update on the National Hurricane Center's latest forecast path for Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm will continue to be a flash flood threat for the Houston region late Monday and thr0oughout the day Tuesday:

9:40 a.m. — Michelle Choi is tracking the rough waves off the coast in Galveston right now — last night crews there removed the lifeguard stands to prevent them from getting damaged:

9:30 a.m. — Currently, there are no widespread weather-related power outages in our area -"As of 9/13/2021 9:30:07 AM, CenterPoint Energy reporting 3338 Customers without power"

7:45 a.m. — Heavy rain ramping up on radar across SE TX. Tropical downpours capable of delivering 2-3" an hour rainfall rates.

7 a.m. — Meteorologist Tim Pandajis says the storm's path remains the same at the 7 a.m. update but it's movement has now slowed:

6:50 a.m. — KHOU 11's David González reports the Houston Office of Emergency Management is now activated:

6:43 a.m. — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis says Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving quicker, which means the heavy rain is arriving in our area earlier and exiting faster

6:35 a.m. — KHOU 11's Michelle Choi is in Galveston this morning where the waves and picking up as the tropical storm nears:

6:33 a.m. — Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner tells Meteorologist Chita Craft that Houston's bayous are in good shape (some have less water than usual) ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas:

6:15 a.m. — School updates: Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will dismiss early today due to inclement weather. HS at 11:35, MS at 1:25, ES at 12:10. All afterschool activities and Board mtg. are canceled. Additionally, all classes are cancelled tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14.

5 a.m. — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis says the timing of the system's arrive in Southeast Texas has sped up:

Danbury ISD schools will close today, Monday, September 13th, and tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14th due to weather.

Out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, Pearland ISD will be closed Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. All after-school activities for Monday are also canceled. A decision regarding Tuesday will be made by Monday afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our staff and students, Alvin ISD campuses will be closed on Monday, September 13, 2021 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. With anticipated flooding, it may not be safe to transport students to and from school. This closure includes all extracurricular activities for Monday, September 13.

Due to the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Alvin Community College will cancel classes for Monday, September 13.

Sunday, September 12

11:30 p.m. — Nicholas strengthened and now has winds of 50 mph.

10:11 p.m. — Several more districts announced closings this week. Here's the updated list

9:07 p.m. — Angleton ISD schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 13.

9 p.m. — Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

According to Edwards, areas affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura could see impacts from Nicholas.

"As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, there are still 130,478 power outages in Southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida," Edwards' office said.

8:40 p.m. — Sweeny ISD canceled school for Monday, Sept. 13.

8:22 p.m. — Brazosport College will be closed Monday, Sept. 13 in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to school officials.

8:12 p.m. — Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the Houston Office of Emergency Management will be activated Monday at 6 a.m.

7 p.m. — Brazosport ISD will be closed Monday, Sept. 13 in response to severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Nicholas. The district said it will continue to monitor the situation before making a decision regarding Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 p.m. — Montgomery County emergency management officials are encouraging residents to prepare for heavy rainfall, including up to 15 inches in some areas over the next couple of days.

For information regarding Lake Conroe storm releases from the San Jacinto River Authority visit sjra.net.

Recovery information is available at www.mctx.org/recover.

6:50 p.m. — Chambers County Office of Emergency Management is providing sand for residents using sandbags. Sand can be found at Winnie-Stowell Park, White Memorial Park and McLeod Park.

According to officials, each commissioner's office will have sandbags available Monday. In the meantime, they recommend residents double bag with a heavy-duty trash can liner if they cannot wait to get bags. Read more on Facebook.

6 p.m. — Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District says the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are empty right now.

5:07 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II, or Escalated Response, beginning Monday at 9 a.m. in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas. It's to coordinate the state’s response in support of local officials.

3 p.m. — According to the City of Houston, Lake Houston was scheduled to be lowered to 41.5 feet today at noon in anticipation of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

2:12 p.m. — Texas-New Mexico Power, which delivers power to more than 130,000 homes and businesses in Brazoria and Galveston counties, is preparing for possible power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to the company.

TNMP warns customers should prepare for the possibility of outages lasting for 24-48 hours or even for many days. They have already sent additional crews to the area to assist with power restoration if needed.

1:48 p.m. — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring intense rain and possible flooding to the Houston and Galveston area in the next three to four days. Some businesses in downtown Galveston have already started preparations.

1 p.m. — Chief Meteorologist David Paul gave the latest from the 1 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:40 a.m. — Harris County Public Health has closed all COVID testing and vaccination sites Monday, Sept. 12 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:30 a.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has activated the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to Level 3 – increased Readiness - in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

10 a.m. — Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the Southeast Texas coastline ahead of Nicholas' impact.

