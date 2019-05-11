MESQUITE, Texas — Trophy Nissan provided a month's worth of safe shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence with its donation Monday.

The dealership gave $2,500 to the local charity "Women Called Moses," which provides immediate shelter to women and children in immediate danger of domestic violence.

This donation will be used, in part, to help house victims in hotels when the shelter is full.

“When our shelter is full we need a safe place that we can send women that are in a domestic violence situation," said Debra Nixon-Bowles, founder and president of Women Called Moses.

Hotel rooms cost the charity $75 a night.

"Trophy Nissan understands that together with the community, we can make a real difference and provide a safe night for women in children caught in this vicious cycle of domestic violence," said Jennifer Carroll, Trophy Nissan general manager.

As part of its initiative, Trophy Nissan asked members of the public to sign a custom-wrapped 2019 Nissan NV200 van. The dealership committed to making a donation for each signature.

The van was wrapped in purple for domestic violence awareness and traveled around Mesquite in October.

In addition to providing shelter, Women Called Moses offers ongoing education and job skill training to help families become more independent.

For more information, visit wcmcares.org.