Two people were injured and one person was killed in an overnight shooting in Dallas, officials say.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call near the 9500 block of Wickersham Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

Detectives also located two other men with gunshot wounds at a nearby apartment.

Those two victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police.

