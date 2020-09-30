3 people killed, 1 person injured in head-on crash, Dallas police say

Authorities said a 22-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima when he crossed over the center median and drove in the opposite direction of traffic.

Three people were killed and a fourth person was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Dallas, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near the 4800 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.

According to Dallas police, a 22-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima when he crossed over the center median and drove in the opposite direction of traffic.

Investigators said his vehicle then crashed head-on into a Ford Escape that was being driven by a 28-year-old man.

Police said the Nissan Altima then broke in half. Part of the vehicle stayed on the road, while the other half went over the side wall and dropped off the bridge about 50 feet to the grassy area below, according to investigators.

Authorities said the three people inside the Nissan Altima were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.