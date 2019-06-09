DALLAS — It is now September, which means we are dreaming of fall temps and all things pumpkin spice.

But Mother Nature has other plans.

Today will feel more like a summer day.

Highs will range from the upper 90s or above 100°.

Thankfully, the humidity today will not be terribly high, so either there will won't be a heat index or it will only be a degree or two above the actual temp.

Still hot regardless.

The heat goes on into the weekend with highs at or above 100° for Saturday and Sunday as well. Sunday could even tie or break a record high. The record high for Sunday is 100° set in 1998.

No showers or storms will slow you down this weekend, but stay cool!