DALLAS — It is now September, which means we are dreaming of fall temps and all things pumpkin spice.
But Mother Nature has other plans.
Today will feel more like a summer day.
Highs will range from the upper 90s or above 100°.
WFAA
Thankfully, the humidity today will not be terribly high, so either there will won't be a heat index or it will only be a degree or two above the actual temp.
Still hot regardless.
The heat goes on into the weekend with highs at or above 100° for Saturday and Sunday as well. Sunday could even tie or break a record high. The record high for Sunday is 100° set in 1998.
No showers or storms will slow you down this weekend, but stay cool!