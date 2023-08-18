x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Children’s Health admin building put on lockdown after threat; employees working remotely, officials say

Officials said the building was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threat was received by a tenant in the building.
Credit: Children's Health

DALLAS — A Children's Health administrative building was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a threat was received by a tenant, officials confirmed to WFAA.

It happened at the Trinity Towers office building, which is located at Interstate 35E and Inwood Road.

There was no threat toward Children’s Health or any of their employees, the hospital spokesperson said. Children's Health added that, out of an abundance of caution, team members were asked to work remotely on Friday.

"Ensuring the safety of our team members is a top priority," Children's Health told WFAA.

Details about the incident on Thursday, including which tenant received the threat, were not clear. Police told WFAA it had not been notified, but would provide updates if any reports had been received. WFAA will update this story as more information is made available.

More Texas headlines:

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Why a Texas teacher left the classroom - to decorate them

Before You Leave, Check This Out