A fire department official said the person's body was found almost two hours after a crew responded to a drowning call.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person's body was recovered from the Trinity River early Sunday morning during a drowning call, according to an official with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The representative confirmed to WFAA that a crew responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A body was found at about 1:15 a.m. the next morning.

Officials have not yet identified the victim. As of Sunday morning, there is no confirmed information on what led up to the drowning.