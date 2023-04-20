Teacher at Trinity High School in Euless charged with improper relationship with student

Ruben Francisco Martin is accused of having a relationship with a 16-year-old student at the same school where he taught.

EULESS, Texas — A teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Trinity High School in Euless has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, police said.

Police in Euless said they began investigating the allegations against Ruben Francisco Martin, 29, on April 11, 2023. Martin was immediately placed on leave, according to Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD.

The victim is a 16-year-old female student at the same school where Martin taught and coached, police said.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued on April 19 and that arrangements were made for Martin to turn himself in to authorities.

He was taken to Tarrant County jail and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.