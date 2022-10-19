Trinity Habitat for Humanity receives Lowe’s grant to improve Fort Worth home safety

Lowe’s sponsored 15 of Trinity Habitat for Humanity's Cowtown Brush Up projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's Note: the video above is from a September 2022 story related to volunteering.

The nonprofit organization Trinity Habitat for Humanity recently announced it has received a $22,500 grant from the American retail company Lowe’s to help complete 15 home preservation projects in Fort Worth.

The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat for Humanity organizations that are helping with home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

Lowe’s sponsored 15 of the North Texas nonprofit's Cowtown Brush Up projects. The projects include work such as minor exterior repairs, scraping existing paint, priming and exterior painting.

Cowtown Brush Up is a program that helps families in need of assistance do minor exterior rehabs and give their homes a fresh coat of paint. Trinity Habitat for Humanity says this work is a huge help to the homeowners and that many are elderly residents on fixed incomes who are no longer able to do this type of work on their own.

Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate-income households across the nation, according to Trinity Habitat for Humanity

With the support of Lowe's funding, the Fort Worth nonprofit organization will be able to further its efforts of helping families in Fort Worth address critical health and safety issues in their homes.

Earlier in October, 20 Lowe’s employees volunteered on two of the sponsored projects. They painted the exterior of the homes, mowed yards and plotted flowers.

Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity began this partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program.