8 trees honoring FedEx shooting victims planted at Indy park

The eight trees were among more than 100 trees planted at Arsenal Park on the north side of Indianapolis during the event.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sikh Coalition paid tribute on Saturday to the victims of the FedEx Mass shooting in Indianapolis that happened just over a year ago.

The group sponsored eight trees to be planted during the Great Indy Cleanup, with the eight trees representing the eight people who were fatally shot during a shift change at the FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport on April 15, 2021.

These are the names of the victims of the shooting:

The Great Indy Cleanup kicked off with a 30-minute program featuring local faith leaders from the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, All Souls Unitarian Church and Nur-Allah Islamic Center.

Event organizers said the FedEx mass shooting victims will not be forgotten.

"When we come together and plant trees together it's something that will be a lasting legacy for decades to come. So it is a way of really paying a long-lasting tribute that people will always be able to come by and recognize," said Jeremy Kranowitz, the president and CEO of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.