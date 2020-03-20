The Grapevine Fire Department is working to contain a major transformer fire at a substation near the 1300 block of William D. Tate Avenue.

Officials say the fire has caused more than 10,000 people in the area to lose electricity Friday afternoon.

Grapevine officials say the power outages may impact the ability to get through phones in city buildings.

The fire which is located near several restaurants and businesses is causing a lot of heavy smoke and flames in the neighborhood.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Click here to view the Oncor power outage map.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: