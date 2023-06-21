Train derails in Navarro County during severe weather

The derailment happened in the town of Powell, about nine miles east of Corsicana.

Example video title will go here for this video

POWELL, Texas — A train derailed in Navarro County on Wednesday during a round of severe storms in the North Texas area.

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the derailment happened in the town of Powell, about nine miles east of Corsicana, on Wednesday evening. The location is at Highway 31 and SE County Road 0080.

Union Pacific said the incident involved one of its trains and that about 26 rail cars derailed at the scene.

While officials are still determining the cause of the derailment, the incident was called in during severe storms that the OEM reported as having up to 80 mph winds.

The train involved was a freight train with double-stack containers. It's unclear if the containers were empty at the time.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, and the OEM said there is no environmental hazard.